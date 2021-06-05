Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini on Saturday led the planting of trees in the state as part of activities to mark this year’s World’s environment Day.

Kunini who was at the Taraba state University Jalingo to plant trees around the Senate Building said that the effects of global warming and it’s impact on the environment have become so pronounced that urgent measures must be taken by all to tackle the menace.

The Speaker said that ‘the global Community is battling with the challenges of global warming and depletion of the ozone layer. These are natural phenomenon that are aider by unhealthy human activities, some of which are inevitable. Taraba state is no exception to this. That is why it has become imperative to deliberately implement measures that will cushion the effects of global warming by planting trees.

‘Also as a parliament, we have domesticated most of United Nations and other international Acts that serves as guidelines exploiting the environment. We would continue to ensure strict compliance through our oversight duties and deliberate sensitisation.

‘I feel honored to be part of this great initiative. With so many as fifty trees that I have planted today and the joint efforts of others, I am assured that together, we would restore the glory of out environment’.

Speaking at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Taraba State University Professor Vincent Ado Tenebe said that ‘natural resources are not limitless and should be protected and augmented for posterity and for future generations’.

Our correspondent reports that the Speaker was given certificate of of acknowledgement in recognition of his contributions towards environmental preservation.