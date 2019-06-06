Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Government has raised its commitment towards proper environmental- friendly investments and waste management through engagement of private firms involved in waste recycling.

Governor Obiano made the commitment, yesterday, in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Council, as part of activities marking the World Environmental Day 2019.

The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Environment, Mike Okonkwo, also called for better protection of the environment through engagement of building construction and industrialisation approach that were not amenable to air pollution.

He advocated green housing construction, which would rely on nature for supply of air rather than air-conditioners as well as industries that use cleaner energy and produce minimal waste that were harmful to the system.

He said the encouragement of environmentally friendly investment in the state such as the recent Memorandum of Understanding between the state and Redidivus Industries Ltd and the waste management synergy arrangement with ZEC Industries Ltd, are part of government’s policies towards mitigating the effects of air pollution in the states.