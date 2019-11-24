Peter Anosike

The ancient Eri Kingdom in Anambra State came alive from November 8 to 10. It was the period for the Eri Festival. The days witnessed the coming of many Nigerians and African Americans to the kingdom to savour the rich Igbo history and culture.

Thus the 2019 World Eri Festival will remain evergreen in the minds of the participants because of its richness and other interesting attractions that happened during the event period.

Eri is said to be the progenitor of the Igbo race who lived, died and was buried in Aguleri many centuries ago.

Thus those who attended the festival came down to Aguleri to be part of the age-long historical event, which glamour has remained intact.

On the appointed days, dignitaries from all parts of the world thronged the palace of Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Eze Akajiofor Igbo at Enugwu-Aguleri to join the good people of Aguleri in celebrating the epoch-making festival.

In his speech entitled: ‘Voice from Eri Throne on the 2019 World Eri Festival Celebration,’ HRM Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, Ezeora 34th, Eze Akajiofor Igbo, said that the Eri Festival is a commemoration and celebration of African and global historical figure, Eri, the father of the Igbo.

He maintained that Eri is the undisputed progenitor of the Igbo race, pointing out that he lived, died and was buried in Aguleri.

Eze Eri also pointed out that Eri built the great Iduu Kingdom, saying that though his children had travelled all over Nigeria and Africa, where they settled, lived and built other great historical cities, communities and cultures, the stored evidence of Iduu kingdom has nevertheless lived on as handed down from one generation to another in oral history and relics.

These, he said, are always in the hearts of Ndi-Aguleri, Eri’s first son.

He stated that the people of Aguleri have chosen to carry the responsibility of holding the original Eri culture, tradition and name, despite all challenges in history, which were brought about by the rivalry of living in today’s modern world.

He, therefore, called on the Igbo in Nigeria to come together and live with one spirit.

He advocated for peace among the Igbo, saying that what the Igbo have in common is larger than the differences that separate them.

He urged the Igbo to return to the method of settling problems as brothers and sisters from the same father.

Eze Eri also welcomed his friend and brother from Yoruba land, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, who was represented by His Royal Majesty, Oba Murainu Adebanjo, the Asoya of Ile Isoya Ife Kingdom, thanking him for coming to grace the Eri Festival just as he prayed for the Ooni’s peaceful return home. He also used the opportunity to call for peace and unity between the Yoruba and Igbo, declaring that the Yoruba and the Igbo are one people. 21 Nov at 20:40

He noted that history and similarities in language and culture remind the Igbo and the Yoruba of their oneness, urging the two ethnic groups to strengthen their bonds and work towards what makes the lives of all their children all over Nigerians and the world better.

The royal father also welcomed the African Americans that attended the Eri festival, describing them as the children of the Igbo taken to strange lands many years ago.

He said that they are looking to make their way back home, saying that they are welcomed.

“Aguleri and the entire Igbo land is the home of the Africa Americans. I urge everybody to build new bridges that will link them together in Nigeria, Africa and all their children in the United States, the America, Europe and all over the world,” he said just as he welcomed all the participants to this year’s World Eri Festival.

In their separate speeches, the Ooni of Ife, and the Ohanaeze President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, said that national unity was the key that would accelerate peace, development and progress of the country in all ramifications.

Oba Murainu Adebanjo said that the Ooni was happy to be part of the historical World Eri Festival, describing it as an event of great people.

He said that the Igbo are great people, adding that the Ooni is interested in national unity because it will guarantee peace and also bring the best of the people into a more prosperous country where people are safe, secured and happy.

He stated that Nigerians are praying for a peaceful and prosperous country, adding that they can only get it when they are strongly united as a people.

The Ooni congratulated Eze Eri for the Eri Festival and the African Americans for coming to identify with their progenitor and finally prayed that the World Eri Festival would continue to serve as a rallying point for integration of people across board.

Dignitaries who attended the festival included the Ooni of Ife who was represented by Oba Murainu Adebanjo; the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano, who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Primus Odili; the Obi of Onitsha and Chairman Anambra State traditional Rulers Council, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi); Delta State government delegation; Enugu State government delegation; Nollywood actors, actresses, among others.