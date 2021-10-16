From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State government, yesterday, said 45,000 hectares of land have been allocated to six investors under the Edo State Oil Palm Programme (ESOPP) initiative for the revitalisation of the oil palm sector for global competitiveness, job and wealth creation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe, disclosed this while marking the 2021 World Food Day with the theme “Our Actions Are Our Future” in Benin City.

He said the government has put so many measures in place to ensure food sufficiency in the state vis-a-vis the Edo State Agripreneur Programme.

” Edo State Agripreneur Programme has been positioned to promote sustainable livelihoods and create at least 30,000 jobs in crops, livestock and Catfish production value chains.

“This year a total of 444 hectares have been cultivated for rice grain production at Agenebode, warrake, and Agbede.

“The Catfish production component of the programme is ongoing with the training and empowerment of over 329 farmers producing over 400,000 catfish.

“Over 2,050 small scale farmers have so far benefited from inputs, fertilisers, under the Independent Farmers Initiative (IFI) of the state government to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The empowerment of over 627 cassava, broilers and catfish farmers across the three senatorial zones in the state is ongoing under

Donor assisted programme,

Edo CARES Project.

“Over 250 incubatees (Youth trainees) and 50 incubators (Established Agripreneur) have been trained.

“And are being empowered to own their Agric-entreprises under the IFAD Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprise Programme in Niger-Delta (LIFE- ND) Project.

“The right to adequate food is realized when every man, woman and child has the physical and economic access at all times to adequate food or means for its procurement.

“Hungry people have learning difficulties, are less productive at work, are sick more often and live shorter lives.

“It is in realisation of this that the state government has committed resources to guarantee food security and eradicate hunger in the state,” he said.

Aikhuomobhogbe appealed to all citizens and residents of the state to make healthy eating a way of life and join government to make the state free of hunger.

