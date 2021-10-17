From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Tito Group of Companies yesterday served free food to hundreds of Makurdi residents in commemoration of this year’s World Food Day.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi, while addressing the people at the premises of Tito Farmers Market located on David Mark Bypass in Makurdi said the gesture was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

The occasion also witnessed the presentation of a lecture by Asiwaju Akinkunmi titled, “How Probiotic Yoghurt Boosts Immunity.”

Akinkunmi, a former president of Yoruba Community in Benue State said that the title of the lecture was carefully selected to erase the mindset that yoghurt had lot of sugar stressing that the product has low sugar and helps to maintain good health.

In his lecture, a co-speaker, Dr Innocent Abi, explained that probiotics were live bacteria and yeasts attributed with health benefits and are commonly added to yoghurt to be ingested as food supplements.

He enumerated the benefits of probiotic yoghurt to include, combating bloating, constipation, diarrhoea and other digestive maladies associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

“It can lower cholesterol and blood pressure, prevent acne and other skin disorders, and above all can prolong life,” Abi stated.

One of the participants, Mrs Mercy Tushima, thanked the management of Tito Group for the yearly gesture especially at this period of hunger and abject poverty.

Another participant, Agbo Titus, hailed Akinkunmi for organizing the occasion and said that the lecture had erased the mindset that yoghurt makes people fat.

