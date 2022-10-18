From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In commemoration of the World Food Day 2022, small Holder women farmers in Nasarawa state has said farmers had lost over 50 million Naira as a result of flooding in Nasarawa state creating shortages of food security in the state.

This was disclosed in a press briefing on Monday, in a joint statement demanding the advancement of priorities of small Holder women farmers, Nasarawa state held at YMC hall Lafia.

The theme of this year’s world food years is tagged, “Leave no one behind”, and arising from the urgent need to advance the prioritization of the livelihoods of small-holder women farmers and thus the security of food in Nasarawa state

The group appreciates the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) with support from Oxfam and in partnership with the Small Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON), YMCA Mada Hills Community Based Agricultural Extension Support Services, Community Based Organization (CBO) and the Association of Small-Scale Agro-Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN).

According to the spokesperson of the group Juliet Zinya Sarki stated that the briefing is to present its demands from the present, returning and/or incoming governments in Nasarawa state.

Adding that the Nigerian agricultural labour force is dominated by women farmers stressing that they constitute over 70 percent of the entire agricultural labour force and are involved in almost every aspect of the agricultural value chain.

“Over the years, small-scale women farmers have been faced with numerous challenges that have hampered their productivity and livelihood. An example of such challenges is the poor access and ownership of farmlands by women, the rising insecurity in the country and the difficulties in accessing micro credits, loans and subsidies to improve their production.”

She said they are dedicated farmers committed to ensuring that Nasarawa state is food secure by contributing significantly to availability, that food is readily available, both in and off season, so that all citizens, irrespective of location, age, gender or level of income, can meet their daily dietary requirements, and that raw materials for industries are provided as well.

“Affordability, that food is affordable to every citizen, irrespective of their social class, such that every citizen can afford three daily square meals and can lead a healthy life.

“Accessibility, that food is within the reach of every citizen in terms of both availability and affordability.”

Also speaking Justina Bala Anjugu, who said due to the current plight of smallholder women farmers in Nigeria, and after consultation with the SWOFON in Nasarawa state who live in rural areas.

She said Small-holder women farmers in the state with support from Oxfam and the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in partnership with the Small Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON), YMCA Community Based Agricultural Extension Support Services and the Association of Small-Scale Agro-Producers in Nigeria (ASSAPIN).

Hence demanding that emergency actions and commitments by present, turning and incoming governments in Nasarawa state In the Creation of a special intervention fund accessible to women farmers, to cushion the impact of the losses brought upon them by the pandemic.

“These resources will go a long way in providing capital to kickstart closed farms and encourage farmers to return to their livelihood.”

She further said Strategic farm inputs – fertilizers, improved seeds and seedlings, and agrochemicals – should be made available for women farmers and in a timely manner. Since the pandemic affected the 2020 farming season, it is now imperative that the government make farm inputs available for farmers to allow for significant production during the dry season and in the coming farming season to address food shortages.

She also said there should be availability of gender-friendly equipment for women farmers to enable them to improve their production with less labour. Currently, she added that most implements used by women farmers are crude, designed for the male gender and, thus, are burdensome. Since more women are involved in agriculture than men, it is imperative that women-friendly equipment be manufactured and made available at low cost.

“The government should support women farmers in the state through trainings. The impact of climate change on farmers has been excruciating over the years.”

“Drought, fluctuations in rainfall and disease outbreaks point to the need to have women trained on climate change adaptation strategies. This may also require the recruitment of agricultural extension officers to facilitate the adoption of innovations from research institutes.”

Implications of not responding, Ruth Talatu Joseph stated that the current rise in food prices is a testament to the extent of damage brought on by the pandemic. Saying they are committed to contributing their quota in ensuring that Nasarawa state is food secure.

“If acted upon, the emergency response demands put forth in this document will go a long way in addressing the current food shortages faced in the country, in safeguarding the livelihoods of thousands of women and their households, and in ensuring the availability of food in the future.”

Failure to meet these demands she said may spell the result to inability to farm the next planting season, Loss of livelihood for women farmers, Increase in food prices, State food crisis, More job losses, Increased poverty levels, Scarcity of raw materials for industries and Higher food imports leading to more strain on the naira.

In a response, Eze Faith Adaeze highlights Women’s role in the agricultural sector adding that it was significantly affected by socio-economic factors such as income, education and access to infrastructure.

“For agriculture to advance in Nasarawa state, gender-specific policies and services tailored to women should be developed and promptly implemented. Urgent action from the government is needed to protect their livelihood and in turn their households.”

More emphasis she said should be placed on this large population that holds the key to the nation’s food security adding that the budget should address their challenges and the Nigeria Gender Policy in Agriculture should be fully domesticated and implemented Nasarawa state journey to food security is a collective effort of all stakeholders.

“We are confident that there will be adequate actions and commitments with regards to our advocacy ask, so that we can have a state that is food secured, healthy and thriving.”