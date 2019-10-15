Merit Ibe

To mark the World Food Day tomorrow, TGI Distri Limited, has launched its sustainable initiative called TerraCares4Naija. The initiative, a food security drive is to reach out to more than 10,000 Lagosians.

TGI Distri Limited, an arm of the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, is the marketer of Terra Seasoning Cubes, Big Bull rice, Renew starch, Shine all dishwashing liquid, Shine all scouring powder and many other notable brands.

In the first phase of the free feeding, TGI Distri, aligning itself with the World Food Day activities, will be serving meals made with Terra Seasoning Cubes and the Big bull rice to over 10,000 underprivileged Lagosians from Wednesday, till Christmas.

The Managing Director of TGI Distri Limited, Mr. Sunil Sawhney, who made the disclosure in Lagos, said the Terra Seasoning Cubes, which come in two variants of beef and chicken, were launched April and have been widely acceptable by consumers.

In order to reciprocate demands by consumers, and fulfil its corporate social responsibility, Sawhney said the company would from Wednesday, be feeding Lagosians so as to spread happiness and increase buying.

He said the United Nations’ report that more than one billion people are undernourished globally calls for action to make healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone.

After Wednesday, Sawhney said there would be increased access to quality free food in select communities by feeding tasty, nutritious meals and delicacies to more than a thousand people every Saturday for the next 10 weeks across different parts of Lagos State, till after the Christmas.

According to him, the first set of communities to be visited are Agege, Ikorodu, Yaba, Bariga and Ikotun, with adequate plan on ground to meet the target audience.

“TerraCares4Naija initiative is a way to reciprocate the overwhelming love and affection received by Terra Cubes & Big Bull Rice since inception’’

‘’By doing our humble bit for over 10,000 Nigerians. Our products are made by Nigerians, for Nigerians, in Nigeria and our watch words are; Food, Care and Love,” Sawhney said.

Govind Agarwal, Marketing Manager of TGI Distri Ltd, said the Terra Cares 4Naija initiative is true to the values which make the TGI Group a responsible business in Nigeria.

The initiative, Agarwal said , it is all about food, care and love and aims for a happy society, through providing made in Nigeria foods, prepared with Terra seasoning cubes, which ingredients are sourced locally, to add value to the economy.