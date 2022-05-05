The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has called on health care workers in the state to adopt the culture of hand washing in order to prevent infections.

Prof. Darlington Obaseki, the Chief Medical Director of UBTH, made the call at an event to mark the 2022 World Hand Hygiene Day in Benin on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Hand Hygiene Day is a global initiative annually celebrated on May 5.

The 2022 celebration has the theme: “ A health care quality and safety climate or culture”.

According to Obaseki, the celebration aims at creating more awareness on washing of hands in health care centers, homes, churches and schools.

“Today is May 5, which the World Health Organisation has declared as the day to sensitise everyone on the importance of hand washing hygiene.

“This is very vital in the health care system and facilities to prevent health care associated infections.

“Most of the infections are carried from patients to patients,from health care workers to patients or health care workers to health care workers.

“To prioritise clean hands in health facilities, people at all levels need to believe in the importance of hand hygiene and IPC to save lives by acting as key players in achieving the appropriate behaviours and attitudes towards it,” he said.

According to him, regular washing of hands in the hospital can reduce the spread of infections within the hospital.

“Patient’s safety in UBTH is very important and we try to emphasise this.

“That is why we are sensitising the whole hospital today,” Obaseki said.

Earlier, Dr Esohe Ogboghodo,the Chairman of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) in UBTH, thanked the hospital for always providing constant running water,liquid soaps and hand sanitisers to prevent the spread of infections.

Ogboghodo thanked all health care workers,for leading by example and encouraging others to clean their hands.

She noted that health workers at all levels and people accessing health care facilities need to unite on ensuring clean hands. (NAN)