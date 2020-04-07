Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has paid tribute to nurses and midwives amidst the global health crisis occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAS in a special tribute on the World Health Day dedicated to celebrate health workers across the globe in promoting healthier living habits and protecting well-being noted that this year’s theme “acknowledges the contribution of healthcare professionals, who have become frontline soldiers in this year of the pandemic; when the whole world is battling a health crisis, as we combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic”

The group in a statement signed by the NAS Steerer, Dr Avuwa Joseph Oteri lamented that Nigeria is facing shortage of nurses and midwives which even at a projected number of 333,494 by 2030 is inadequate for the nation to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

NAS which drew the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of nurses, midwives and other frontline health practitioners implored it to review the remuneration and welfare of healthcare practitioners in Nigeria and bring it at par with international best practices standards.

On the fight against the coronavirus infection the group which commended the Federal Government for its efforts to flat the curve however advocated for aggressive testing to help halt the spread of the infection as well as provide more palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The statement read in part “Finally, the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity wish to commend the current efforts of the Federal Government to contain the spread of the Corona virus pandemic. The stay-at-home order is a step in the right direction but aggressive testing should be a complimentary activity to help pinpoint the exact nature of contagion and plan appropriate and adequate responses. The total lockdown order has adversely impacted economic activities, hence, livelihoods. Adequate palliative measures need to be emplaced to alleviate the harsh economic consequences of the lockdown. We commend state governments already doing this and enjoin the rest to do same.

While we urge everyone to obey government’s stay-at-home order, we advocate strict adherence to the personal hygiene regimen prescribed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”