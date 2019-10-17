Damiete Braide

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Health Mental Day with the theme; “Prevention of Suicide,” a non-Governmental Organisation, (NGO), Stop Suicide Africa, took the campaign to Babcock University Schools, Ikeja – Lagos to educate and enlighten students about suicide.

Music prodigy, Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwu aka Ozzybosco, led the delegation who visited the school. Earlier on, the young musician had launched his foundation in Lagos.

In his welcome address, Ozzybosco said, “it is possible to stop suicide in Nigeria, Africa and the whole world if the right things are done at the right time.

He enjoined students to be observant and on the lookout for any individual that attempts to commit suicide.

“Be proactive and speak out by reporting such individuals to the relevant authorities to prevent them from committing suicide as suicide is not an option.

Also, ace broadcaster, Mrs Helen Adeleye, lending her voice, said Ozzybosco is concerned about the welfare of children and adults in Nigeria, Africa and all over the world. “As a musician he has created the opportunity to explore other initiatives that will cater for individuals.”

In the same vein, Mrs Oyediran Adeleye, Guidance and Counsellor of the school, added, suicide leaves the family members in a difficult situation and stigmatization sets in as people will not want to associate with such family.

“People would even refrain their wards from marrying anybody from that family and once you know about these things, you can help others by promoting this programme and take good advantage of these things that you have learnt.”

On her part, Ozzybosco’s mother, Mrs Nonye Mojekwu-Chukwuma added that the celebration is very significant in the lives of people especially the youths, the reasons Ozzybosco decided to mark the occasion with students in his school.