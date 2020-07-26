Cross River State Ministry of Health has rolled out activities to mark this year World Hepatitis Day theme; “Hepatitis-free future,” with a strong focus on preventing Hepatitis B (HBV) among mothers and newborns.

This was made known by the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu on Friday. She said Screening for Hepatitis will take place at Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Hope Waddell Parish, Calabar beginning from tomorrow being Sunday 26th July 2020, and will continue on Monday at the state ministry of Health.

Edu said the aim of the day is to enhance awareness of viral hepatitis, an inflammation of the liver that causes a range of health problems, including liver cancer.

According to her there are are five main strains of the hepatitis virus A, B, C, D and E as Hepatitis B and C are the most common cause of deaths, with over 1.4 million lives lost each year across the globe.

She noted that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, viral hepatitis continues to claim thousands of lives every day and as such the Cross River State Government under the State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade will be conducting free screening and Vaccination in the state starting with Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Hope Waddell Parish Calabar on the 26th of July, 2020 then the ministry of health Headquarters calabar.

The Commissioner went further to state that the exercise will be carried out simultaneously across the state at selected secondary healthcare facilities .

“Members of the public are hereby advised to take advantage of this year’s event and get screened for Hepatitis; she said.