From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the management of the National Human Rights Commission of his continuous support in its efforts to get closer to the people in order to assuage their grievances.

In a statement by Director of Information, State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the president gave the assurance Friday when he received in audience the Governing Council of the Commission.

“I am very pleased that you have the facilities throughout the country. This is very good and I am pleased with the way you approach your work; and the way you are on the ground,” he said.

“I will try and see the minister working with you and find out within our limited resources what we can honestly do for you,” said the president.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the Commission, Dr Salamatu Suleiman said the Council decided to visit the President today being World Human Rights Day to intimate him of the efforts of the Commission in tackling petitions before the organisation.

She commended President Buhari for his generosity towards the Commission especially with its allocation “increased for the first time in our democracy” which has enabled the Commission to have offices in the six geo-political zones, with state office complexes also coming up in 10 states.

Salamatu said, “COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted political, social and economic foundations in Nigeria and Africa…leading to loss of livelihoods and increase in the level of inequalities as well as the upsurge in sexual-based violence.”

She, however, assured that “the attainment of human rights obligations, especially socio-economic rights, enshrined as Fundamental Objectives and Directive Principles of State Policy is at the centre of the implementation of the approved National Development Plan (NDP) for 2021-2025.”

Salamatu also requested the president to make the operationalisation of the Human Rights Fund a reality.

