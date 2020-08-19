The Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River on Humanitarian Services, Martha Agba, has renovated a primary healthcare centre in Adiabo community in Odukpani local government to commemorate the 2020 World Humanitarian Day.

The renovation work include the painting of the healthcare building, fixing of new curtains and nets including the donation of disinfectant, sanitary towels, cartons of detergent, cartons of tissue, hand washing buckets, soap among others.

Speaking on Wednesday in Odukpani, near Calabar, Agba said that her decision to embark on the project was to give the healthcare centre a facelift and also support the community in enhancing access to medical services.

She explained that the 2020 World Humanitarian Day was centred on health as a way to celebrate health workers that fought the Covid-19 pandemic.

She maintained that health workers needed a good and condusive environment to help them carry out medical services accordingly.

“In line with the World Humanitarian Day that is been celebrated today, I found it necessary to give this health centre a facelift to help the workers carry out their job in a comfortable environment.

“The administration of Gov. Ayade places premium on health, hence we need to support his policy of revitalising primary healthcare centres in the state.

“As we all know, the whole world has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic; our duty now is to boost our healthcare centres to deliver quality healthcare to the people, especially those at the grassroots,” she said.

Responding, Dr Janet Ekpenyong, the Director-General of Cross River Primary Healthcare Agency, thanked Agba for her concern and show of love towards the growth of primary healthcare in the state.

Ekpenyong, who received the items on behalf of the state government, said they would go a long way in boosting healthcare delivery to the people of Adiabo community.

“On behalf of the state government, I must commend Agba for helping us to fix this structure; it shows clearly that she has bought into the vision of the state government in revitalizing primary healthcare centres across the state,” she said.

The World Humanitarian Day is held every year on Aug. 19 to pay tribute to aid workers who risk their lives in humanitarian service, and to rally support for people affected by crises around the world.