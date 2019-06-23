Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy at the weekend unveiled a locally produced nautical chart, the first of its kind since 1976 to address security in the maritime domain and improve the navigational ability of vessels within the country’s water ways.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice-Adm.Ibok-Ete Ibas, who unveiled the chart along side the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala Usman, said the chart would ensure effective and efficient hydrographic services and facilitate safe and efficient use of the seas.

The unveiling of the chart was part of the activities for the 2019 World Hydrography Day celebrated on June 21.

Admiral Ibas revealed during the unveiling that the navy would later this year take delivery of a hydrographic vessel under construction at the Ocea shipyard in France.

He also said that there was ongoing capacity development for the production of military operation charts to specifically meet maritime operational and intelligence needs.

This he said became necessary especially in the aid of riverine operations within the nation’s backwaters.

“At last year’s World Hydrography Day, we applauded Nigeria’s attainment of phases 1 and 2 of the international Hydrographic Organisation’s development strategy regarding ability to disseminate Maritime Safety Information (MSI) and acquisition of hydrographic data within our waters.