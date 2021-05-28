World Igbo Congress (WIC) in collaboration with Igbo in Diaspora has said it will be celebrating the remembrance of ‘hero’s and heroines of Biafra’ on Sunday, May 30.

It said a video conference would be beamed from all parts of the world and would be hosted from different continents including the United States of America, Canada, Asia, Europe, and South Africa

The theme of this year’s conference will be Biafra Heroes, which we will never forget, it said in a statement by its spokesperson,Basil Onwukwe.

Part of the statement read: “Time is 2 pm Alaigbo time and you are expected to use the time to determine your local time. Meeting ID: 826 1297 4352 Passcode: 238660. Special Guests of honours are Archbishop Emmanuel Edeh, Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Chris Anyanwu, Elder Uma Eleazu, Chris Okoye, Chief Emeka Diwe, Bishop Obi Onubogu, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Mbama Amadiebube, Ngozi Odumuko, Dr. Christian Duru.

“Guest Speakers include; Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Charles Effiong, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ogbueshi Delly Ajufo, Dr. Akin Fapohunda, Chief Jackson Omenazu, Lady Annkio Briggs. The conference will also feature Igbo leaders from all over the world. It’s going to be one of its kind in recent memories.”