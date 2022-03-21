By Monica Iheakam

Nigeria’s Ese Brume has signed off at the World Indoor Championship in Serbia, Belgrade on a silver winning note.The championship is her first indoor competition.

The Tokyo 2020 Bronze medalist leapt to a Season Best (SB ) of 6. 85m behind Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta who recorded a World Lead ( WL ) with her gold medal feat of 7.06 in the Women’s Long jump event.

Brume has now become the third Nigerian athlete to win medals in all three global athletics championships including the Olympics.

She has won medals at the World Outdoor Championships (bronze in 2019) and the Olympics (bronze in Tokyo) and has now joined the likes of Glory Alozie and the late Sunday Bada as athletes who have won medals at the World Athletics Championships indoors and outdoors meets as well as the Olympics.

Her compatriot, Ruth Usoro, also listed for the same event, failed to make it to the medals range, leaping to 6.69 a Season Best (SB )to place 8th on the result sheet.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s male relay team placed an overall 11th on the table.