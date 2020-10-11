(Kadiri Abdulrahman, NAN)

In preparation for the celebration of World Juice Day on Oct 17, Nigeria’s foremost fruit juice brand, Chivita, has called on Nigerians to adopt “everyday wellness” as a habit.

A statement by Ademola Mafikuyomi, Senior Brand Manager, Chivita, advised Nigerians to always pay close attention to their health and nutrition, and get the right vitamins and minerals to ensure an effective immune system.

Mafikuyomi said “A recently-published report by the World Health Organization (WHO) says that adequate fruit and vegetable intake are required to reduce nutritional deficiencies and increase resistance to infectious diseases.

“Nigeria has been described as one of the lowest per capital fruit juice consumption nations in the world, consuming two litres of juice per year as compared to an average of eight litres by African countries and 20 litres globally.

“It is in view of this that Chivita is celebrating the second edition of its World Juice Day on Oct. 17.

“The aim is to foster a juice-drinking culture among Nigerians, with a view to adopting a healthier lifestyle and building a healthy nation.”

Mafikuyomi said the theme of the 2020 celebration, “Fruit Juice: The Smart Secret of Boosting Your Immunity”, has become more pertinent, especially now that hygiene and a strong immune system are key to staying healthy.’’

He added that the celebration, designed as a virtual event, will feature health experts and nutritionists who will provide insight and perspectives into how fruit juice can help strengthen the body.

He invited the general public to participate in the event through Chivita’s multiple social media platforms.

“The event is a public interest initiative. It was created in partnership with International Fruit and Vegetable Juice Association to deepen the conversation on fruit juice consumption and enable healthy living for Nigerians,’’ he said.

World Juice Day is an international initiative launched in 2010 by the International Federation of Fruit Juice Producers (IFU).

It was created in response to a proposal of the Turkish Fruit Juice Industry Association.