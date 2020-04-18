Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received several messages of condolences from foreign and national leaders over the death of Abba Kyari, his late Chief of Staff.

The Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that among the callers were President Nana Akuffo-Ado of Ghana and President Muhammadou Youssoufou of Niger Republic.

Mr Buhari also received calls of condolences from ex-President Yayi Boni of Benin Republic and two former Nigerian Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

President Buhari also received similar messages of condolence from the embassies of Egypt, Chad and Liberia.

Shehu said messages were also received from Governors Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State; from former Governors of Katsina, Sa’idu Barda; Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari; and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara; as well as former Senate President Ken Nnamanni, the Sultan of Sokoto Dr Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Samson Ayokunle.

The Emirs of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu; Kebbi, General Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar (retd); and that of Machina, Alhaji Bashir Al-Bashir Bukar; APC National Leader Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Ambassador Mamman Nuhu, were among the early callers.

Calls to the President were also received from Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, former ministers, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and Gen Ike Umaru Sanda Nwachukwu; Senators Monsurat Sunmonu and Kabiru Marafa, as well as Pastor Tunde Bakare.