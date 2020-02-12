Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

World leaders have hailed the government of the People’s Republic of China for its response towards the outbreak of the 2019 coronavirus in the country.

This is even as Chinese President, Xi Jinping, vowed to win the war against the virus.

Xi who visited a residential community, a hospital and a district centre for disease control and prevention in Beijing, said the situation remained serious, but expressed confidence that China can obtain full victory in the fight against the epidemic.

The world leaders included King Felipe VI of Spain, Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Reuvent Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister, Israel Katz of Israel.

“The outbreak affects us all and Spain values the tremendous efforts the Chinese government has made to effectively manage the epidemic. Spain will do its best to help China contain and overcome the outbreak,” King Felipe V1 said.

Similarly, Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, commended the timely and forceful measures taken by Chinese government to control the epidemic, even as he expressed confidence in China’s ability to win the battle at an early date.

“The Spanish government is ready to provide all possible assistance and opposes any stigmatisation or xenophobia related to the outbreak,” the Spanish Prime Minister said.

In like manner, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, voiced support for China..

“Brazil has been following China’s efforts against the outbreak and it stands in solidarity with China in this battle,” President Bolsonaro said.

President Reuvent Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister, Israel Katz of Israel recorded a video message to express solidarity with China.

While President Rivlin said the hearts and minds of Israelis were with the Chinese people, Prime Minister Netanyahu lauded China’s effort to prevent the spread of the outbreak, even as Foreign Minister Katz said that Israel sets great store by its relations with China and will stand firmly with China.

Meanwhile, the China, has said that daily cure of the coronavirus infection has exceeded 700, even as it said daily confirmed cases out of the epicentre have been dropping for ha past one week.

The Chinese government stated that in all, 3,996 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.