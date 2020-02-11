Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

World leaders have saluted the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its response to the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus in the country.

This is even as Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed to win the people’s war against the novel coronavirus.

Xi who visited a residential community, a hospital and a district centre for disease control and prevention in Beijing, said the situation at the moment remained very serious, but expressed confidence that China can certainly obtain a full victory in the fight against the epidemic.

The world leaders include King Felipe VI of Spain, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, President Reuvent Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz of Israel.

On his part, King Felipe VI of Spain said at this difficult moment of a public health emergency, he offered his most sincere expression of solidarity and support to the friendly Chinese people.

“The outbreak affects us all and Spain values the tremendous efforts the Chinese government has made to effectively manage the epidemic. Spain will do its best to help China contain and overcome the outbreak,” King Felipe V1 said.

Similarly, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez commended the timely and forceful measures taken by the Chinese government to control the epidemic, even as he expressed confidence in China’s ability to win the battle at an early date.

“The Spanish government is ready to provide all possible assistance and opposes any stigmatisation or xenophobia related to the outbreak,” the Spanish Prime Minister said.

In like manner, President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil voiced support for China on social media.

“Brazil has been following China’s efforts against the outbreak and it stands in solidarity with China in this battle,” President Bolsonaro said.

Also, the trio of President Reuvent Rivlin, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Israel Katz of Israel recorded a video message to express solidarity with China.

While President Rivlin said the hearts and minds of Israelis were with the Chinese people, Prime Minister Netanyahu lauded China’s effort to prevent the spread of the outbreak, even as Foreign Minister Katz said that Israel sets great store by its relations with China and will stand firmly with China.

Meanwhile, the Government of the People’s Republic of China, has said that daily cure of the coronavirus infection has exceeded 700, even as it said that daily confirmed cases out of the epicentre have been dropping for one week.

“The numbers of new confirmed cases outside Hubei in the past seven days were 890 (3 Feb.), 731 (4 Feb.), 707 (5 Feb.), 696 (6 Feb.), 558 (7 Feb.), 509 (8 Feb.), 444 (9 Feb.) and 381 (10 Feb.) respectively, marking a week-long decline,” the Chinese Government said.

Further giving update on the situation, the Chinese Government added that as of 24:00 on Feb 10, 2020, the National Health Commission of China received 42,638 reports of confirmed cases and 1,016 deaths on the Chinese mainland.

The Chinese Government stated that in all, 3,996 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.

While disclosing that there still remained 21,675 suspected cases, the government added that so far, 187,728 are currently under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in the China’s Hong Kong (42, incl. 1 death) and Macao (10, incl. 1 cured) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (18 incl. 1 cured) had risen to 70 in total, according to the commission,” the Chinese Government added.