By Cosmas Omegoh

In commemoration of 2022 World Malaria Day, Clearline International also known as Clearline HMO in partnership with Greenlife Pharmaceuticals has sensitised members of Bariga Ilaje community on the need to adopt preventive measures against malaria.

The organisation gave families and households in the community treated mosquito nets, insecticides and anti-malaria drugs to curb the scourge of malaria in their homes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The General Manager, Stakeholders Management and Contact Centre of ClearlineHMO, Chidinma Chigbo, in an interview said: “The aim is to raise awareness on the causes, effects and prevention of malaria and essentially reduce the disease burden across the country.

“Ilaje Bariga is a riverine area and a suburb; so, we are here to sensitise the inhabitants on what causes malaria, and how to prevent it going forward. Standing water, ditches or clogged gutters in their environments can breed mosquitos. They were also advised to sleep under the free-treated nets we gave them to prevent mosquito bites which can lead to malaria,” Chigbo added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

An Area Manager with Greenlife Pharmaceuticals Limited, Dr. Wilfred Okolie, explained that Nigeria had a greater percentage of malaria cases, hence the need to provide therapeutic options for communities.

Okolie noted that “early treatment of malaria goes a long way to prevent complications, especially in children.

For us at Greenlife, we have contributed much to the fight against malaria, through the provision of therapeutic options. And today, the residents will be given anti-malaria medicines. We’re glad to jump on the partnership with ClearlineHMO Limited.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Also present at the event was the Managing Director of ClearlineHMO: John Nwajoku, the Baale of the community, chiefs and other dignitaries.