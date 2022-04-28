In commemoration of the 2022 World Malaria Day, the Children Emergency Relief Foundation (CERF), in conjunction with Fidson HealthCare Plc, has organised a medical outreach in the Shomolu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The outreach was held at the Akinwunmi Ambode Primary Health Centre in Shomolu on Monday.

Some of the free tests conducted on the residents include malaria rapid, HIV, COVID, blood sugar, blood pressure, body temperature, amongst others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Items given to over 300 beneficiaries were malaria drugs, insecticide treated nets, bags, T-shirts.

Executive Director of CERF, Abosede Oyeleye, said the event was to sensitise indigent communities about their health, prevent poor health seeking habits, and bring health support services to their doorsteps.