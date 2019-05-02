Doris Obinna

Mouka Limited, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, has launched an innovative range of insect repellents in line with its mission of “adding comfort” to life, to commemorate the 2019 World Malaria Day.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, the launch of Mouka Mozzi insect repellents, which create a protective halo from mosquitoes, is the company’s contribution towards the global campaign against malaria.

He said: “In addition to Mosquitoes, Mouka Mozzi also provides protection from bedbugs, mould, bacteria spores, spiders, cockroaches and dust mites. With each application, a consumer can enjoy 24 hours protection for up to three months which is not possible with insecticides.”

On his part, Dr. Omoniyi Yemitan, who conducted the chemical evaluation, efficacy and toxicological assessment of Mouka Mozzi, endorsed the products as safe for all members of the family, including pregnant women and young children.

Yemitan, who is of the Department of Pharmacology, Therapeutic and Toxicology at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), explained that the active ingredient in Mouka Mozzi was extracted from plants, which makes it non-hazardous for humans.

The state Malaria Elimination Programme Manager, Dr. Abimbola Osinowo, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, said the state government had renewed its commitment to tackling malaria using a multidirectional approach, including environmental management and integrated vector control for prevention of malaria.

He said Mouka had taken a step in the right direction with the production of its repellents. “As you are all aware, malaria is endemic in Lagos State and it poses a major challenge to the state as it impedes human development. It is both a cause and consequence of underdevelopment and remains one of the leading causes of morbidity in the state,” he said.

According to her, “the present administration has renewed the commitment of the state government to tackle the scourge of malaria using a multi-pronged approach, including environmental management and integrated vector control for the prevention of malaria; effective diagnosis and appropriate treatment of malaria cases as well as monitoring and evaluation, with emphasis on operational research and the use of its results for evidence based programming.”

Also, chairman, Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Saliu Olugbenga Oseni, who was represented by Dr. Sodipo Oluwajimi, expressed admiration for Mouka’s repellent’s indigenous manufacture, adding that the NMA would be willing to endorse the innovation as it joins Mouka in its resolve to tackle the malaria scourge.

“I am particularly happy that this product is borne out of research and development in Nigeria and the very fact that it is an indigenous product is really commendable and we are willing to endorse the product,” he declared.

Earlier in the month, Mouka Mozzi was officially launched at the Mouka Business Partners Conference in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu.