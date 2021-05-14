As part of activities to mark the 2021 World Malaria Day, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation held a malaria awareness walk in Abuja and an empowerment programme for the creative industry in Nigeria. Ruth Mahogany emerged winner of Prince Ned Nwoko Antarctica Experience Challenge, with a N5 million prize which consists of N2.5m cash, a luxury trip to Mount Ned and a weekend in a luxury hotel in Abuja.

Abuja came to a standstill last weekend when billionaire businessman and former federal lawmaker, Prince Ned Nwoko, led other Nigerians on a malaria awareness walk. The event was held at Unity Fountain, Abuja. The Malaria Eradication Project seeks to eradicate the malaria scourge in Nigeria and the entire African continent. At the event, the foundation, which announced plans to fumigate several Nigerian towns and cities, also stressed the need for proper sanitation, waste management, and the development of a vaccine. Prince Nwoko, who called for the setting up of a malaria control agency, said a comprehensive approach was needed to drive efforts at ensuring a malaria-free Nigeria, and Africa in general.

With him at the malaria awareness walk were his wife, an actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko, popular Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, members of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), a representative of Nigerians in the Diaspora, Alistair Soyode, the foundation’s programme coordinator, Chukwuebuka Anyaduba, and many others.

In January 2020, Prince Ned Nwoko had undertaken an expedition to the extremely cold Antarctica to create awareness on malaria eradication not only in Nigeria, but the entire African continent. He is reported to be the first black African to reach the South Pole, Antarctica.