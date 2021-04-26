World Malaria Day: NGO partners Lagos govt, takes battle against malaria to Iwaya community

By Vivian Onyebukwa

Residents of Lagos state have been implored to remain committed to collective efforts towards effective malaria control in the state.

This charge was given at the weekend in the Iwaya community, Yaba, during the sensitisation and awareness campaign programme, to commemorate the 2021 World Malaria Day.

The event which held at the Fazil O Mar High School, Iwaya premises, had in attendance youths, market women, and community leaders.

Organised by Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, a Non-Profit Organisation in collaboration with Lagos state Ministry of Health, participants were charged with individual and collective roles at ensuring a clean environment, the use of preventive anti-malaria measures, as well as an appropriate diagnosis before treatment.

Speaking on the theme “Zero Malaria – Draw The Line Against Malaria’’, with the slogan; “Stand up–Take Action”, Akintunde Ibironke, Assistant Director, Advocacy, Communications, Social Mobilisation (ACSM), Malaria, Lagos State Ministry of Health, stressed the importance of collective responsibilities at all levels, which include community leaders in reducing the scourge of malaria.

Ibironke noted that malaria has afflicted humanity since ancient times and continues to disturb nearly 50% of the world’s population, adding that malaria prevention must go hand in hand with community participation.

She stated that in Lagos state, malaria accounts for more than 70% of outpatient in the public health facilities.

Highlighting practical ways to combat the menace, she identified two ways, which include preventive and curative. “Cleaning of the environments is a starting point to eradicate malaria. We must empty all buckets and tyres containing water, sweep the stagnant water at the entrance of the public bathrooms, and also ensure that drainages around the houses are cleaned always.

She stressed the need to sleep inside Long–Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), particularly the vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and children under 5 years old.

She equally encouraged pregnant women to take Sulphadoxine Pyimethamine to prevent malaria in pregnancy from 2nd trimester.

The health official also spoke on the use of Artemisinin-based Combination Therapy (ACTs) for treatment of fever, diagnosis either using malaria Rapid Diagnostic Test (mRDT) kit or a microscope must be done.

Participants undertook free blood pressure and malaria testing, with many of them taking home free drugs provided them by Market Doctors, Limited, a one-stop-shop clinic that delivers primary health care to Nigerians at the market place.