By Christopher Oji

PiggyVest, an investment platform has partnered with WellaHealth under its Corporate Service Responsibility (CSR) Initiative to provide Malaria health cover to Nigerians in commemoration of the World Malaria day.

World Maleria Day is celebrated every year on April 25 as designated by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The collaboration tagged ‘Partnership for good to provide Malaria health cover to Nigerians with the theme – Harness Innovation to reduce the Malaria disease burden.

Business Development Lead of WellaHealth, Mr. Collins Jacobs said partnerships are a unique way through which the Malaria disease burden can be reduced.

“At WellaHealth, we believe that everyone deserves access to affordable and high-quality health care – an idea that PiggyVest subscribes to, hence this partnership.

“The Malaria Health Plan provides beneficiaries with Cover for Malaria Test & Treatment, Typhoid Cover when Malaria is Negative, Treatment for Fever & Pains, Treatment for Cough & Cold, Treatment for Stomach Upsets & Allergies, Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Checks with access to talk to a Doctor 24/7 as long as the plan is active.