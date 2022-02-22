By Christopher Oji

WellaHealth has launched a Corporate Social Responsibility Impact Initiative that Individuals and organizations can tap into to impact the lives of people/communities that they serve/have interests in.

According to Group Head,Business Development Mr Collins Jacobs:”The World Malaria Day Edition is aimed at providing 1 million cover for Nigerians with Malaria Plan with strategic support by April 25,2022 World Malaria Day.

” Wellahealth believes that every Nigerian deserves access to affordable and high-quality health care. The Wellahealth Malaria Plan for N500 only, will provide beneficiaries with a 30- day cover for Malaria Test & Treatment, Typhoid Cover when Malaria is Negative, Treatment for Fever & Pains, Treatment for Cough & Cold, Treatment for Stomach Upsets & Allergies, Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Checks with access to talk to a Doctor 24/7 as long as the Plan is active.

“The health plan comes in form of a Voucher that is easily activated via a USSD Code with a simple less than one minute activation process. Beneficiaries will wait for four days to begin to enjoy the benefits of their Malaria cover once activated.

“As part of this initiative, Wellahealth would be running community sensitization and dwareness programmes, while there, beneficiaries would be able to activate their cards, learn about the claims process as well as get vital information on their health and management.

” The plan was to enable everyday Nigerians gain access to healthcare at the Micro and Primary levels. This initiative is geared towards ensuring that Nigeria is rid of Malaria, particularly as the World Health Organization (WHO) is doing everything within its capacity to provide the necessary awareness and resources for the eradication of Malaria.

“Partnership for Good is open to Individuals, celebrities, influencers, small businesses, corporate organizations, development organizations, technology companies, groups & associations, government and any other Institution as an avenue to impact the people and communities that they serve.

“WellaHealth provides affordable and accessible health cover to everyday Nigerians.70% of Nigerians spend out of pocket for their healthcare needs. Our plans are designed to replace high out of pocket treatment expenditure with an affordable health plan that will cover for basic health expenses structured to provide subscriber access to affordable and high-quality health care anywhere in Nigeria”.