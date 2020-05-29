The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, has warned that “menstruation is not a curse, but a blessing which every girl and woman should live with utmost dignity, confidence and pride, while observing the highest rate of hygiene and safety.”

Tallen made the remark as the Federal and various state governments and some not-for-profit organisations gear to mark this year’s World Menstrual Day.

Tallen noted that “the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, lack of sanitation infrastructure, and lack of menstrual hygiene education can impact negatively on their ability to reach their full potential in school, in the workplace, or at home. Therefore, menstrual hygiene management is key to healthy, productive and dignified lives for women and girls.

“This menstrual hygiene day is particularly significant as it affords me the opportunity to launch the distribution of a “One Million Girls Pads Distribution Project” aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 on our women and girls. It is expected that each of the beneficiaries will receive at least four packs of sanitary towels. This project targets adolescent girls in all states of the federation. As a result, P&G’s contributions not only reflect our priorities, but also catalyze our efforts as we kick off the first phase of this project”, she added.

Leading consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble, is partnering the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, state governments and non-profit organizations to celebrate the 2020 Menstrual Hygiene Day with a promise to provide over 150,000 Always® sanitary pads to its partners to promote menstrual hygiene management in the country.

P&G made the announcement ahead of the celebration of the menstrual hygiene day and the distribution of menstrual hygiene kits to girls and women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

P&G said it had over the years, delivered several programmes in Nigeria aimed at educating citizens on effective health and hygiene practices. It said it believes the initiative will impact thousands of adolescent girls to ensure adequate menstrual hygiene.

Speaking about the partnership, the P&G Africa Director for Government Relations & Public Policy, Dr. (Mrs.) Temitope Iluyemi said: “At P&G, we continue to deliver on our promise of making everyday life better for our consumers. More than ever, we are extremely glad to partner the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to celebrate the World Menstrual Hygiene Day which advocates for the importance of good menstrual hygiene management”.

“As a company, P&G is a force for good and a force for growth in the communities where we live and work. This year, not only do we acknowledge that periods do not stop even amidst the current global pandemic, we are driving the global theme; ‘It’s Time for Action’. To this end, we have given out over 150,000 sanitary pads to drive menstrual hygiene awareness and have invested in menstrual health education through our Always® Keeping Girls In School Program (AKGIS) program and our Always® School Program – which jointly impact over one million girls annually.

“So many myths and taboos arise around menstruation, making it a potentially frightening experience for young girls. It’s imperative we debunk these through the ongoing awareness that opens up the dialogue on periods and the need for MHM as a basic requirement in human dignity.” Dr. (Mrs.) Iluyemi added.

Other governments, agencies and non-profit organizations supported by Procter & Gamble for the 2020 Menstrual Hygiene Day include the National Center for Women Development, the Northern Governors’ Wife Forum, Ogun state government, Bauchi state government, the ACIOE Foundation, United Way for Greater Nigeria, Purple Girl Foundation, Women Inspiring Impact Network, Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), and the Nigerian Girl Guides Association.