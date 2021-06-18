The Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) are partnering in conjunction with Banwo and Ighodalo to host the second edition of World Music Day Webinar on Monday June 21, 2021 starting from 12pm to 2pm.

Anchored by Olisa Adibua and themed: ‘Collective Management Organization In A Digital Age’, the webinar will feature keynote speakers like the Director General, Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC), John Assien; MCSN’s CEO, Mayo Ayilaran; and Femi Olubanwo, partner at Banwo and Ighodalo; while MCSN’s chairman, Orits Williki has been given the task of welcoming participants to the virtual event.

Music industry expert, Efe Omoreigbe has been penciled to deliver a speech at the webinar while Chris Ubosi, CEO of Beat FM, Naija FM, Classic FM and Lagos Talk FM will team up with Nigezie boss, Olufemi Aderibigbe (Kwame); PMAN’s Vice President, Zaaky Azzay; Director, Nigerian Copyright Academy, Michael Akpan; Asha Gangali, Mathew Ohio and Samklef on the panel of discussion.

The highlight of last year’s edition of World Music Day webinar was the unveiling of Gocreate App, MCSN’s breakthrough technology for effective rights management, which has registered over 7,000 active users, an unprecedented achievement in the history of CMO in Nigeria. At this year’s event, however, MCSN/Gocreate’s, Chief Technology Officer, Onome Ojigbo will present the first set of data report extracted from the monitoring of music airplay on radio stations across the country. The data analytics will give insight into the advantages and importance of data intelligence in rights management.

According to PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, it’s imperative for major stakeholders to work closely with MCSN, the nation’s only licensed CMO for music rights, to ensure smooth transition into a digital ecosystem. He noted that the partnership with Banwo and Ighodalo would allow practitioners to have more legal insight into world best practices when it comes to collective management organizations.