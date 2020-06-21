In celebration of this year’s World Music Day, the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN) has unveiled a tracking and monitoring technology tagged: ‘Gocreate App’ for the enhancement of copyrights administration in the country.

The CEO of MCSN, Mayo Ayilaran unveiled the new technology at a World Music Day celebration webinar he hosted on Thursday June 18 and flagged off by the Director General of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Mr. John Asein.

According to Ayilaran, the tracking and monitoring technology will be deployed to measure actual usage of musical content across digital and analog platforms, and assist in carrying out royalty collection and distribution in the most efficient, transparent and equitable way.

“MCSN/Gocreate App is a one-stop shop for managing the entire revenue streams, from the exploitation of musical works of record labels, artistes, publishers and composers. The technology enables real time report of intellectual property usage across digital and terrestrial platforms, including offline monitoring of event venues, night clubs and hotels,” he stated.

Ayilaran further explained: “MCSN/Gocreate App is designed to harness new revenue streams from copyright usage that are hitherto left untapped due to lack of digital solution systems in the music industry. The technology provides transparency to MCSN’s royalty distribution process by enabling personalized dashboard where MCSN members can login through their iOS and Android mobile phones to check their sales report across digital and analog platforms, and confirm their scheduled royalty payout. The deployment of Gocreate technology will optimize MCSN’s right administration efforts by ensuring efficiency, transparency and accountability.”

Moderated by tech expert and OAP, Faith History, the webinar attendees included music industry personalities like Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, Ruggedman, Seyi Shay, Godwin Tom and Australian copyright expert, Frank Rodi, who delivered a keynote speech. The pre-registration drive for the MCSN/Gocreate technology will commence on Monday, June 22, 2020 while the ‘Gocreate app’ is scheduled for deployment next month.