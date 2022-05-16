World number one in U-15 and U17, 14-year-old Hana Goda has been included in the Egyptian six-man team for the 2022 ITTF Africa Cup taking place in Lagos from May 26 to 28.

Goda, who has established herself as one of the most talented players to have emerged from Africa and has remained number one in the last one year while her performance in several WTT Youth Contender Series has made her a delight to watch on the table.

She had, however, announced herself in Africa when she bundled out former African champions, Olufunke Oshonaike of Nigeria and her compatriot, Dina Meshref, to become the first teenager to play in the final of the African Senior Championships in Cameroon last year.

“I am so excited to play my first Africa Cup and looking forward to doing my best. I hope to just play freely and enjoy every moment by showing my best in Lagos,” Goda said.

Despite losing to her compatriot, Mariam Alhodaby after taking a 3-0 lead, Goda was adjudged the stand-out player, being her maiden appearance in a senior continental tournament.

At the U-19 level, Goda is ranked number three while the recent senior ranking released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has shot her to the 42nd spot in the world and the second-best female player in Africa behind Alhodaby who is rated 40th as the highest-ranked African female player which confined six-time African champion, Meshref to 46th place in the world and the third-best in the continent.