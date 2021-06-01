From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Deep inside the remote community of Aji in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State lives one man that has made history and is still making history.

Seventy-four-year-old herbalist, Simon Odo, alias ‘Onu-Uwa,’ popularly known as King of Satan Worldwide, currently holds the world title as the most legendary and profound native doctor with unbridled penchant for baby making.

His unquenchable and uncontrollable sex drive and libido saw him getting married to 58 wives and counting. Though Native Doctor Onu-Uwa would not say how many children and grandchildren he has, Daily Sun discovered that he could boast of a community as his offspring with their large numbers alone.

Despite King of Satan’s controversial and queer disposition, the number of his clients has continued to grow in leaps and bounds as people troop to the place on a daily basis for solution to one problem or another. He told Daily Sun that, at least, 30 clients from across all walks of life, including notable pastors from Nigeria, West Africa and even beyond, visit him each day.

When asked to speak on his range of services, he went into his inner chamber and brought out a signboard detailing his services and charges. From the menu, it was stated that the King of Satan started the vocation 59 years ago, precisely, in November 1962, after receiving some form of training in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

A perusal showed that the highest of his services were for him to make medicine for someone to travel abroad and treatment of gunshot wounds, respectively, which cost N300,000 apiece. Those seeking help to resolve land disputes were to pay N200,000, while the least is N3,000 for spiritual “bath to remove your problems.”

Other services listed include: “Country around goods, N100,000; poison given N50,000; bad spirit, N50,000; bad medicine spoil, N100,000; come to kill me, back to sender, N60,000; progress, N100,000; market medicine, N50,000; contact disease, N50,000; madness, N100,000; stroke, N100,000; court case, N100,000; to stop thief, N50,000; love medicine, N50,000; please help me, N55,000; family protection, N150,000; watery sperm, N100,000; marriage, N50,000; handle boys and men, N50,000; contract of any type, N100,000; and witchcraft, N50,000.”

When Daily Sun visited him in his expansive compound at the weekend, the ever boyish and funny herbalist said that the world was yet to see the best of him. Welcome to the world of King of Satan, a powerful herbalist who would not want to bequeath his talent to any of his grown children for fear of their misusing it or applying the powers negatively.

How I manage my family/wives

When I had 15 wives, all my wives cooked with one pot. But today, you know with 58 wives such a thing is not possible. Each and every one of them has their own kitchen stocked with enough food items. None of my children or wives can say that they are hungry or lack basic things of life like food, shelter and clothing. If my male child gets to age of, say, 25 or 30, I will get him a wife after which I will train him in any trade he prefers. If he wants to go to school, I will sponsor him to the highest level. I have some sons who are in the USA and even European countries doing their undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

As for my wives, all of them are settled financially and materially. I know a popular saying that women are too difficult to control, but not for King of Satan Worldwide. None of them foments trouble in my house. There is no basis for any of them to do that. But, should any of them try it, I will deal with her decisively. You may wonder how I satisfy my wives romantically and sexually. It is natural. I don’t take any sex enhancement. There is no need for that. Even at 74, I still have some babies to make. I have 35 duplexes and over 50 bungalows, underground building, all built by me and occupied by my wives, children and grandchildren.

Religious tolerance in my house

I know some people may be thinking that, as an herbalist and King of Satan, all my children and grandchildren and family members are traditionalists. But I want to tell you that I have high level of religious tolerance. As my child or grandchild and even my wife, I don’t stop you from going to church or becoming a Christian. Christianity is a personal choice, which anybody is free to make. The only thing is that I cannot allow you to come back to my house and start preaching to me to repent or become a Christian. I won’t tolerate that. Some of my children, grandchildren and wives are Christians. They go to The Lord’s Chosen, Catholic, Anglican and even Deeper Life Bible Church. My own rule is that you should not come back and preach to me to follow you to your church. I was once a Catholic and I know so many things about Catholicism. I was baptized and confirmed in Catholic Church in the early ’60s. There is no need for anybody to come and preach to me to repent and turn to Christianity because I am the King of Satan.

Planned 59th marriage

Currently, I am married to 58 wives but I want to take the 59th one. I promise you and my God, this is my last marriage. I have finished all the necessary preparations for the marriage. In fact, as I am talking to you now, a two-storey duplex, where she will stay, is almost 95 per cent. The lady is from Zaria, Kaduna State. This is the first time I am getting married to a Hausa woman. I have married from Kogi, Benue and other states but not from Hausaland. I don’t care if she is a Christian, traditionalist or even Muslim. Religion does not matter to me. What matters is the person herself. I can accommodate any form of religion. So, in a few weeks, she will be here with us as my 59th wife. I knew her through one of her townsmen who lives here in our community. He recommended her for me. I saw her, liked her, and then went to her father’s house in Zaria to perform the necessary marriage rites. All my wives, children and grandchildren are waiting with enthusiasm for her arrival here.

Nature of clientele

My patronage is spread across the country, sub-Saharan Africa and even beyond. People from all walks of life come here seeking solution to one affliction or the other. I receive over 30 visitors here every blessed day. Pastors, politicians, businessmen, academics, military officers, women and what have you. Not too long ago, a pastor of a popular church came here, requesting that I should render a fellow pastor incompetent. I asked him, if such misfortune befalls you, will you like it? He said no and I told him, go back to your house. I don’t do such a thing. So, that is the kind of thing I see here. I have given out over 50 vehicles to different indigent citizens. These vehicles were equally given to me by my customers for my good work. I also sunk borehole for both my family and other families around.

How I wish to be remembered

At 74, I think I have achieved a lot. I have cured so many people of their dangerous and life-threatening sicknesses. I have resolved so many land disputes; liberated many out of bondage, recalled many back from death and restored their lives.

Though I am still strong and healthy, I would like to be remembered as a man who hated injustices and evil. I don’t soil my hands in abominable things like stealing, killing, covetousness and adultery. Two years ago, one of my sons was involved in kidnapping. He and his gang kidnapped somebody and started making calls for N30 million ransom. Unfortunately, they were caught and taken to State CID, Enugu. Police came and took me to Enugu to see my son. When I got to the State CID, I called the police together and told them that my son had no reason to engage in kidnapping, since everything was in abundance in my house. I told them that they should kill him, in the presence of my son. But, fortunately, for him, after some weeks, he was released. He has integrated with us once again. He is now living a good life. I don’t condone anything that will tarnish my image or bring shame to my family.

Succession plans

Well, it is still too early to discuss; but right now, none of my sons or daughters knows much about my herbal medical practices. None of them has the knowledge of what I am doing. I purposely don’t want to teach them. I don’t trust them that much to bequeath such sensitive and powerful area of my life to them. I am afraid that they might misuse the power. I will even prefer my daughters have knowledge of herbal medicine practice. However, I have some little children who are five to six years of age. Probably, if the gods permit, I will teach them my herbal practices. Many of my children are not giving me the joy I deserve. Many of them are drunkards, hooligans and what have you. They rely heavily on my reputation. I have told them time without number that they should not depend or rely on my popularity; let them make their own names. The world is there for them to explore and succeed. If I had relied on my father’s name, would I have come this far? If in the process of finding their own route they encounter some problems, they should come to me for help, not waiting for me to babysit and spoon-feed them. Let them build their own reputation and popularity.

Why I married many wives

Many people have continued to ask me this question: why did you marry so many wives? I give the answer with another question: why do men drink alcohol, watch football or smoke cigarettes? If men can be happy and satisfied doing all these things, then I dare to say that I marry so many wives because making love with my wives gives me joy. I have enough energy to make babies as much as I can and that is why I married so many of them. I find joy and happiness making love with my women. Moreover, so many of my wives are getting old and weak, so I need to replenish my stock with succulent and energetic ones. Four of my wives are now late. One of my wives left me after being brainwashed by some people to jilt me. I sent one packing after I found out that she was secretly meeting one of my sons.

One of his wives speaks

My name is Virginia Odo, popularly known as Baby Odo. I hail from Akpugo in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State. I am the 13th wife of King of Satan. I have three children. I am what we call ‘Ezenwanyi,’ that is, ‘Queen of Spirits.’ My husband is a very nice man. He does not like injustice or oppression. We are all expecting a new wife in this great family. Every one of us is happy with King of Satan marrying another wife. None of us is complaining. A brand new duplex has been completed, awaiting her arrival. Under normal circumstances, if a woman finds out that her husband is about to marry another, that wife will be jealous and furious. But here, it is not so. If other wives were jealous and furious about your marriage, you wouldn’t have married King of Satan. When she arrives, she will not cook, sweep, wash or do any chores. We have children and young wives that will do that. All she needs to do is enjoy herself and satisfy our husband sexually. She was married to bear children not to suffer or do household chores.

Dad loves fine women, he’ll marry more wives – Son

I am Uchechukwu Odo. My father is a nice and great man. He is also a very powerful man; serious-minded, funny and disciplined man. One interesting thing about him is that, despite the number of children, grandchildren and wives he has, he looks after all of us very well, he doesn’t discriminate against anyone, once you have identified anything you would like to do, he would sponsor it with enough money.

Asked if they were comfortable with his latest plan to marry an Hausa lady as 59th wife, Uchechukwu said: “We don’t have issues with that at all. You know he loves women very well. That this will be his last wife is what I don’t believe, because, if tomorrow he sees another beautiful girl, I am sure he will go after her. The good thing is that he has enough wealth/money and that is why everybody is living large and comfortable under his roof.”