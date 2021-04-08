By Doris Obinna

In commemoration of the 2021 World Oral Health Day, Colgate toothpaste brand collaborated with the Nigerian Dental Students Association and the Nigerian Medical Students Association to reach out to 44 locations in rural communities across 31 states, creating awareness on oral health.

The team, at each location, commenced with oral health sensitization walk, where they combed densely populated areas around the activation points such as markets and residences, raising awareness about preventing dental cavities and the importance of ensuring good oral hygiene practice. Afterwards, everyone had the opportunity to visit the Colgate dental checkup stand to have their mouth screened at zero cost by licensed and certified dentists.

Also, in Abuja, the team visited Paiko community, Gwagwalada, and engaged families, marketwomen, children as well as conducted household calls to preach the message of adopting a good oral care habit in celebrating with the 2021 theme “Be Proud of your Smile.”

According to the chief executive officer, Colgate Palmolive Tolaram, Mr. Girish Sharma, “We are particularly excited about this year’s World Oral Health Day campaign as it holds the potential to transform the lives of many across the nation.

“The partnership made the impact even more far-reaching as it facilitated the possibility of simultaneously combing through the nooks and crannies of over 44 communities across 31 states in a day. Although the target population reached is over 18,000 for both adult and children, this remains in line with Colgate’s 2021 goal of touching more than two million people through its free dental check-up camps present in nine states across Nigeria.

“Oral care is a very important aspect of human overall health and wellness, and preventing cavity is one of the cardinal parts of enjoying good oral health. It is, therefore, imperative to create awareness around oral care.

“We are committed to proffer effective solutions to the spread of tooth cavities as well as aggressively promoting preventive oral care in Nigeria, which is why we decided to go national with the campaign to deeply penetrate the rural communities, ensuring they also benefit from the free dental screening opportunity.”

President of the Nigerian Association of Dental Students, Michael Adejumo, said, “We embarked on this campaign to support our brand, Colgate, and to enhance publicity on good oral care habits across every state in Nigeria and around the world.”

Also, president of the Nigerian Medical Students, Dan-Buba Mohammed, added that it was a responsibility of medical students and medical professionals to be able to make advocacy campaign. “While doctors treat diseases in the hospital, medical students will be preventing the occurrence of these diseases.

“World Oral Health Day is celebrated throughout the world on March 20 ever year with a wide range of awareness-raising activities organized by dentists, dental students, and national dental associations. It offers the dental and oral health community a platform to take action and help reduce the global disease burden of oral disease.”