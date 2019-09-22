Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has said that the high level of social vices in Nigeria could be attributed to climate change.

Tallen said the mass migration of humans to safer climes has thrown the society into hunger and poverty accompanied with vices such as armed robbery, drug peddling, kidnapping, rape and prostitution.

This was contained in a statement issued by the minister through her director of press, Shedu Maikai, to mark this year’s World Peace Day with the theme” climate action for peace”.

The minister said, “Climate change is the cause for variety of environmental degradation including flooding, hurricane, draught, desert encroachment, earthquakes and sunburns.

“The effect of climate change gives rise to mass migration of human beings to safer climes which throws the society into poverty accompanied with vices such as armed robbery, drug peddling, kidnapping and prostitution”.

The minister further stated that trademoni, markekmoni are some of the intervention programmes created by the government to alleviate the burden of the masses.