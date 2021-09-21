From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation and non-governmental organisation, Working for Family Stability Initiative (WOFASI) have called for human security as the world commemorates the World Peace Day.

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) in a statement by its Communication Officer, Wealth Dickson Ominabo has called on political leaders and other stakeholders to pay attention to issues of human security to ensure that society recovers quickly from the havoc caused by COVID-19.

The Foundation which noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, “recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world” is a call to action for stakeholders to pursue peace through a human security lens, said human security offers more hope towards quick recovery from the ravaging horror of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”, as the theme of this year’s celebrations is a call to action for global leaders and other development stakeholders to pursue peace through a human security lens.

This implies the democratization of our political systems; adherence to the rule of law, access to justice and attainment of freedoms of fear and wants by citizens, “the foundation stated.

WOFASI in a statement by its convener, Stephanie Ekpebulu urged humans to creatively and collectively think on how to transform the world into one that is more egalitarian, just, inclusive, sustainable and healthier.

The statement read in part “Many have missed out in receiving vital healthcare services because they are experiencing one form of conflict or chaos. As we dedicate this day first celebrated in 1981 to World Peace and specifically the absence of war and violence such as might be occasioned by a temporary ceasefire in a combat zone for humanitarian aid access, we are also reminded to turn our attention towards our Natural Environment which is currently under an impending threat – climate change and global warming caused by Human actions. Therefore, we must make peace with our nature. Climate change is not a hoax, and it is not slowing down either; as such, we are expected to build green and sustainable [global] economy that creates jobs, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and inculcates resilience in the fight against the ever increasing climate impact.”