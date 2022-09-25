From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), on Sunday, joined its counterpart in the world to celebrate the 2022 World Pharmacists Day, lamenting that many pharmacists are leaving Nigeria.

The State Chairman of PSN, Prof Moses Akanmu, who spoke at a press conference in Osogbo, in commemoration of Pharmacists Day and the 30th anniversary of the association in the state, disclosed that 2,000 children between the ages of 2-10yrs in Osogbo, Ife, Ilesa, Iwo, Ede, Ifelodun, Ila, Ikire and Okinni, will be dewormed on Wednesday as part of activities lined up for the pharmacy week.

Fielding questions from journalists, Prof Akanmu stated that their members in the academic, industrial pharmacists, hospital and administrative pharmacists are leaving the country.

He also expressed concern over the increasing rate of fake drugs, advising the government to ensure control of the supply chain and tackle the free market.

He said, “the truth of the matter is that many pharmacists are leaving the country. Academic pharmacists, industrial pharmacists, hospital and administration and community pharmacists, people are leaving. In the teaching hospitals, state ministries, pharmacists are leaving.

“I want to use this medium to call for the employment of more pharmacists in the local government, hospital management board and the ministry of health to replace those that have relocated, retired and died.

“On the issue of fake drugs, is one of the issues of concern to us. As a pharmacist, your patient is very important. If there is an error in any drugs, that will create a big problem. That is why the issue of fake drugs is not acceptable in society.

“Free Market is one of the problems that the government needs to tackle. The supply chain of drugs needs to be controlled. The government needs to come up with a policy and implement it. When the policies are implemented, anybody on the street can not say he wants to get drugs that are controlled.”

He stated that the association will confer awards on the former governor of Osun, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, John Awotuyi (TUYIL Pharmacy), Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunde Falabi, among others.

He commended the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) and the Pharmaceuticals Council of Nigeria (PFN) for the war against fake drugs, advising embers of the public to join hands in fighting the war.