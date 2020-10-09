Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Post Master General of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Dr Ismail Adewusi, has on Friday enumerated the positives that the agency has achieved despite the lack of adequate funding due to it’s none-collection of stamp duty and despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Adewusi, while giving his speech in Abuja at the celebration of the World Post Day, noted that NIPOST has improved in its services over the last two years but pointed that there is still room for more improvements.

The PMG said: “The primary function of NIPOST is to deliver mail both within and outside the country and the Management of NIPOST under my watch is taking deliberate steps to strengthen the operatives in this critical section to enable them perform optimally for improved service delivery to the citizenry. In the last 3 years over 120 motor bikes was purchased for the last mile delivery and 32 Toyota Corolla vehicles were purchased with the IGR of the organization and distributed to the Zonal Heads and District Managers for marketing purposes.

“While the allowances of our Postmen, dispatch riders and counter officers who are our frontline officers was also reviewed upward to serve as encouragement to these category of officers. We are very much aware of some shortcomings in our mail delivery and as such we are taking serious measures to address them.”

“Similarly, Operators of the National Mail Route Network have between the month of September, 2019 to the out-break of covid-19 in the last week of March, 2020 have performed optimally as there was consistent, regular daily departure and arrival of vehicles within scheduled time except on few occasions. Within the period under review therefore, a total of 5,310 metric tons of mail items were redistributed across the country and these includes EMS Parcels, E-Commerce packets, Bulk Mail, Cargos and letter packets,” he said.

Dr Adewusi went on to disclose that NIPOST, as part of their efforts to check the activities of fraudsters who use the post office to carry out dubious business transactions, has put in place Surveillance Teams in all major post offices across the country to oversee the processing, bagging and dispatching of both local and international mail items.

The PMG also added: “In response to high demands by users of postal services that NIPOST should use its wide network to ameliorate problems of cash transfers, especially to rural areas, the Management has introduced a service known as Financial Services which also got the backing of the Central Bank to offer Agency Banking and international money transfer. The license enables NIPOST offer payment services to its customers as well as transfer money to other parts of the world from a post office location in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, NIPOST also disclosed it has inaugurated an Address Verification Service. It said through the service, corporate and private organisations can approach NIPOST to verify addresses given by customers or employees.