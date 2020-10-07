Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) says it will join 192 countries under the United Nations Postal body, Universal Postal Union (UPU), to celebrate the World Post Day on October 9.

The agency disclosed this on Wednesday through a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Franklin Alao.

The statement read in part: ‘In this year World Post Day celebration, NIPOST is organising a virtual lecture titled ‘The Role of the Post in Digital Economy’ slated for Thursday 8th October 2020 to be delivered by Dr Asuquo Abianga, Director Nigerian Postal Institute featuring Mr Steve Ayorinde, former Commissioner of Information & Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Kayode Ogundamisi, Social and Economic Analyst/Digital Marketing Expert alongside other prominent Nigerians. The Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi will moderate the lecture.

‘In the build up to year 2020 World Post Day, the annual Universal Postal Union (UPU) Letter Writing Competition for young people was conducted, and over 2279 entries were received from secondary school students across Nigeria.

‘Sam Kubiat Usenekong of Federal Science & Technical College, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Lafenwa Emmanuel of Kings & Queens Academy, Ifatedo, Osogbo, Osun State, and Enogheghase Ryon Osaretin of University Preparatory Secondary School, Benin City, Edo State, emerged as the three best overall national winners.

‘As part of the activities to mark the two-day event, the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Isa Ibrahim (Pantami), on October 9th, will be unveiling the Compendium of Nigeria Postage Stamps (100 years) 1914-2014, titled “the History of Nigeria and her Postage Stamps”. The Compendium put together by NIPOST in collaboration with TACOMS International Services captured 100 years the history of Nigeria in Postage stamps.’