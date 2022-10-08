From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

In commemoration of this year’s World Postal Day, the Director General, Universal Postal Union, Masahiko Metoki, has urged stakeholders within the sector to take concrete steps in reducing climate change, and other environmental challenges facing the world.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Post for Planet’.

Mekoki in a statement advocated that “fighting climate change is no small task. Real action requires real investment, but these investments will pay dividends towards our future, he noted.

According to him, “We can no longer ignore the climate emergency. Drastic changes in our environment are beginning to have dramatic impacts on our daily lives and livelihoods.

“I urge the governments of UPU member countries to work with both public and private partners to secure climate investments for the postal sector.

“I call on Posts to revive the spirit of innovation that helped them support their communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Use this experience to find innovative solutions that will reduce your carbon footprint, and let it serve as a benchmark for finding appropriate and impactful responses to support your communities.

“Finally, I ask the billions of people who use the Post each day to support our sector as we work to build a better, brighter future”, he said.

World Post Day is celebrated each year on the 9th of October.

Alongside other programmes planned to mark the day in Nigeria, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has commenced, road shows and awareness creation to celebrate the day across state postal offices.

State postal offices organised a Customers’ Forum to appreciate loyal customers for their consistent patronage over the years.

The event was declared by the Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU) creation in 1874.