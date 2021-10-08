From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adewusi has said that the Nigerian Postal Services (NIPOST), has fully embraced the digital economy agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Postmaster General said NIPOST is fast adopting technology in its service delivery as part of the targets of delivering on its core objectives as a service organization operating within the technology-driven economic environment.

In a statement issued by NIPOST Spokesperson Mr Franklin Alao on Friday, Adewusi restated his commitment towards using technology to transform the organization and better its service delivery, in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari led government policy to unbundle NIPOST.

He also applauded the Minister’ efforts in driving the change.

According to the NIPOST boss, the theme for this year’s celebration “Innovate to Recover” reflects the devastating effect of Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the operations of the postal services globally.

The NIPOST CEO assured that actions are being undertaken to guarantee a quicker recovery from the effects of the pandemic as regards to the operations of the organization.

The statement quoted him as saying, “The global post has this year focused on ways and means of harnessing a better World with improving living standards for humanity after recovering from the clutches of the pandemic. It is an established fact that the post is a fundamental instrument to equality of all citizens. The Post Offices creates free entry and businesses to all ages, class, races and religion.”

He explained that NIPOST has great roles to play in the realization of Nigeria’s digital economy. And “It has become expeditious for us to operate at the same level wavelength with other internationally recognised service delivery companies.”

He noted that NIPOST has diversified its services with the aid of information communication technology in order to serve its customers better and to improve revenue generation.

The statement added, “With many postal administrations diversifying and expanding their operations to move sales of their products and services beyond borders, postal services are inventing new means and methods to satisfy the customers.”

As part of the activities to celebrate World Post Day, Adewusi announced three winners of the UPU Letter Writing Competition for people under age 15.

An 11-year old male student, Aranbada Oluwadamilare Caleb of God Lead Private School, Badagry, Lagos State, emerged the first position while a 15-year old female student, Abduljabar Shakirah Omosalewa of Islamic College, Osogbo, in Osun State went home with the Second position.

Also, a 13-year old male student, David Uchenna Andrew of Nobles International School, Ahan Offot, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, came third in the competition.

As part of activities to mark the day across the country, Customers’ Forum will be held with NIPOST stakeholders and customers among others.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .