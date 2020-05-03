Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) has called on journalists in the country to continue to uphold the ethics and virtues of the profession and to guard against the spread of Fake News.

Saluting Nigerian journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, Malami praised them for their courage and support in upholding the rule of law.

In a statement released on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr Umar Gwandu, the minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to providing a conducive atmosphere for the practice of journalism in the country.

The statement reads:

“Malami salutes the courageous support and efforts of Nigerian journalists in upholding the rule of law, enhancing the fight against corruption and protecting the tenets of democratic principles in the country.

“He urges journalists to continue to uphold the ethics and virtues of their profession and guard against “infodemic” of spreading Fake News, misinformation and distorted facts, especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Minister expresses appreciation on the media’s role in informing the citizens on the activities of government and holding the government accountable in compliance with Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in supporting the media through the provision of unceasing conducive atmosphere for a socially-responsible independent press with unhindered right of access to information within the context of promotion of public interest.”