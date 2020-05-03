As Nigerian Press joined its counter part all over the world to Mark this year’s world press day, the Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has commended the resilient Nigerian press for the great role it has played in national development.

Governor said despite the numerous hazards the journalists in Nigeria are being exposed to everyday in while carrying out their professional duties, they have contributed significantly in the development of the country.

Governor Sani Bello in a message to the Nigerian press which was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Berje in Minna, pointed out that the Press in Nigeria has remained critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project “before, during and after the country independent”.

The Governor, who underscored the pivotal role of the press in nation building, maintained that in the face of the number of challenges facing the Nigeria media industry, the Nigerian press has “weather the storm” through constant information dissemination in the country.

He described the theme of this year’s world press day “Journalism Without Fear or Favour” as apt, stressing that, as fourth estate of the realm, “the Press must develop thick, uncompromising skin in the overall development of the society at large”.

According to him, this year’s world press is coming at a time when world is battling with COVID 19 pandemic and therefore commended the press for being in the forefront in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He admonished journalists in the country and the world at large to take all precautionary measures as they continue to enlighten the public about the danger posed by the pandemic, urging them not to relent.

Governor Sani Bello was also full of praises for the Nigerian Press for their sustained reportage in conflict regions, especially “the fight against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other form of criminal activities across the country”, stressing that their contributions will not be in vain.

The Governor who also paid tribute to all the slained Journalists all over the world and Nigeria in particular, suggested that “those journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty should also be treated as heroes in the country”.

He then urged the press to always imbibe developmental journalism by giving balanced reporting, just as he equally urged them to identify the unqualified, ‘bad eggs’ amongst them and sanitize the profession in order to continue to earn the respect it has been accorded with in the society.

The Governor therefore assured members of the press in the state of the support of his administration through the provision unhampered access to information towards the enhancement of the duties.