Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A human rights group, Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has extolled Nigerian press for their invaluable and indispensable roles towards nation building since independence.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra State Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement to commemorate this year’s press freedom day said that press is vital ingredients for protection, safeguard and defend of human rights and good governance.

He called on federal government establish Press Fund to enable those who have problems easy access to the fund to fend for their families.

According to him, “Significantly there is never a time we would prevent injustices but we can never fails to protests constructively and demand for justice.

“Fortunately the press has the wherewithal to draw the attention of governments, authorities and citizenry over monumental injustices and abuses of human and people’s rights in the society”.

Ezekwueme described lack of freedom of the press as worst impediment towards actualisation of democratic culture and good governance.

“I appeal to governments and citizenry to spare no effort to protect and safeguard their interest. In tandem with this year theme “Journalism without fear or favour”. I appeal to our distinguish journalists to be conscientious, courageous, patriotic and selfless in discharge of their duties.

“There must be an end to unnecessary political persecution of journalists for discharging their constitutional duties, without them much cherished democratic dividends, good governance and protection of human rights will be elusive.

“I call for establishing of Press Fund to enable those who have problems easy access to the fund to fend for their families. It is of great relevance to pay adequate remuneration, ensure job security and life insurance to journalists in view of the hazardous of their jobs.

“I commend them for invaluable roles they have played and will continue to play towards the war against coronavirus pandemic” Ezekwueme stated.