From Desmond Mgboh, Lagos

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has tasked journalists to be resolute in upholding accuracy, objectivity and professional ethics in their work to deepen good governance and not to heat up the polity.

He gave the charge on the occasion of the United Nation’s World Press Freedom Day, celebrated on May 3 each year.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, the governor noted that as stakeholders, journalists should exercise their profession within the realm of law and journalism profession.

Governor Ganduje observed that at this critical period when Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges, the media should always be mindful of the laws guiding the conduct of their constituted responsibilities in their reportage.

‘It is important to ensuring that accurate and factual reporting is part of the code of ethics guiding the journalism profession anywhere in the world,’ the statement added.

The governor stated that this year’s observance theme, “Information as a Public Good”, serves as a call to assert the importance of savoring information as a public good.

He said while the press can help to strengthen government institutions through its watchdog role, significant reform is needed to support media organisations to restore public confidence in the press.

Governor Ganduje also assured working journalists that his administration would continue to be media friendly and felicitated with them on the auspicious occasion of International Press Freedom Day.

The day was set aside by the United Nations General Assembly as World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press.