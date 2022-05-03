From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Governor Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Tuesday celebrated World Press Freedom Day, stating that his administration will continue to work with journalists.

According to the Governor, journalists are his critical allies as assured that the state government will under his watch continue to support and champion the cause of a safe and secure environment for journalists as well as the free flow of information.

This was stated by the Governor in a goodwill message to mark the 2022 World Press Freedom Day celebration that was issued by his senior media aide Ismaila Uba Misilli.

According to Misilli, while making reference to the theme of this year’s celebration, “Journalism under digital siege” the governor underscored the impact of the digital era on the freedom of the press, the security of journalists and access to information.

“He noted that despite obvious challenges and risks faced by journalists they must continue to remain steadfast and avoid being used as tools in the hands of desperate politicians and mischief makers to cause distress and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the state, advising them to guard against fake news and misinformation as well as ensure accurate and balanced reportage of events and activities,” Misilli stated.

He added that the governor said, “as watchdogs of the society and voice of the people, Journalists must continue to uphold the ethics of their profession by promoting the ideals of democracy, justice, accountability, peace and unity as well as updating the general public on developments around the world through their reportage and editorial policies”.

Misilli further stated that in the determination of the Governor to entrench transparency, accountability and openness in governance in Gombe state, “he assured working journalists in the state that his administration will continue to support the free flow of information and ensure pressmen are allowed to do their work in an atmosphere that is safe and secure”.