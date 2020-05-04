The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation(GJF) has called on governments and citizens to respect the rights of journalists and ensure their safety as the world marks this year’s World Press Freedom Day.

The Foundation in a statement to commemorate the day, stated that journalists play a key role in democratic sustainability and nation-building, therefore ,should be treated with dignity and honour by all.

On the theme of this year’s celebration : “Journalism Without Fear or Favour”, the Foundation noted that “ Press freedom is essential for good governance, peace, and democratic sustainability. It is a pathway to truth, equity, and justice.

“On World Press Freedom Day 2020, we encourage governments and citizens to appreciate the contributions of journalists to global peace and development, respect their rights and ensure their safety, especially now that they find themselves on the frontlines of battling the novel coronavirus disease.”