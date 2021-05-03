Business mogul and 2019 presidential candidate, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has felicitated with journalists on the celebration of World Press Freedom Day and has called for support for media practitioners in Nigeria and across the world.

In a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday, Olawepo- Hashim said the day was also to remember those brave journalists who lost their lives in the course of duty.

“May 3 is a special day for journalists and lovers of press freedom worldwide.A day set aside by the United Nations to act as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom.

“Importantly,it is a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

“As I join others to felicitate with journalists on this great day,I sincerely call for support for media practitioners in Nigeria and across the world who have over the years, continue to weather the storm in the course of their daily reportage.

“Today,I also remember those brave journalists who lost their lives in the course of duty.

“I pay tribute to great journalists like Dele Giwa,Bagauda Kaltho and others who died in the exercise of their profession and call on governments to uphold the fundamental principles of press freedom and defend the media from attacks.

“I appreciate this year’s theme of the International Press Day, ‘Information as a Public Good.’ Truly,it would serve as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, looking for ways to strengthen journalism and promote transparency…”