From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As the world marks World Press Freedom Day, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has advised media practitioners in Nigeria to uphold justice, fairness and balance in their reportage.

The lawmaker’s message which was anchored on the theme of the Year 2022 celebration: ”Journalism Under Digital Siege”, stressed the need for professionals to confront the surveillance and digitally-mediated attacks on journalists and their work.

He called on practitioners in both the print and electronic media industry to launch special offensive against fake news pervading the internet, in order to stem the spread of false news.

Senator Wamakko however, commended practitioners in the Nigerian media industry who have stuck to the professional ethics of fairness and balance in their reportage.

He then urged media practitioners in general to rededicate themselves to reporting authentic news at all times, and leave behind exemplary legacies for the next generation of Nigerian journalists to build upon.