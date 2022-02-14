From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has called on radio stations operating in the country to shun fake news.

This was even as the government charged the stations to uphold the trust of their listeners by

ensuring that only credible and factual information is relayed through their medium.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the charge in a statement issued in Abuja to mark the 2022 World

Radio Day which held on February 13th.

Mohammed’s statement was to highlight the

importance and relevance of radio.

Making reference to the theme of the 2022 World Radio Day which is ‘Radio and Trust,’ Mohammed said radio stations in the country must

continue to work hard to maintain the trust of their listeners.

Mohammed further said in spite of the widespread use of social media and other

mass communication platforms, radio remained one of the most trusted and accessible media in the world, especially because of its

unparalleled connection to the grassroots

Mohammed also said the theme of this year’s celebration is both apt and timely, as the nation moves closer to another general elections,

and urged all radio broadcasters to leverage on the trust the listeners have in the medium to educate and sensitize the citizenry on

their roles and responsibilities in electing the right persons to serve at the various levels of government.

”I am excited to note that some of the concepts to be discussed as sub-themes center around the need to keep the medium credible,

engaging and receptive to new broadcast ideas, while creating better opportunities for income generation and profit.

”On the part of the Federal Government, we will continue to pursue the right policies, give the required support, as well as provide the

enabling environment for the growth and successful operation of radio stations in Nigeria,” Mohammed said.