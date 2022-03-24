By Merit Ibe

In line with its commitment to saving the environment by reducing high rates of plastic pollution and wastes, Rite Foods Limited, has partnered Sterling One Foundation on World Recycling Day 2022 to free Oniru Beach in the Eti-Osa Local Government area of Lagos State of bottles of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), plastics and solid waste.

Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of refreshing carbonated beverages, Bigi drinks, Fearless energy drink, Rite and Bigi sausages, Rite Foods has made move to save the environment since every year, people all over the world are producing a shocking amount of waste, the majority of which are dumped in landfills. Only about 13 per cent of this waste is recycled on the global level.

Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, restated his company’s commitment to a healthier and cleaner environment free of plastics and all forms of waste, in commemoration of the World Recycling Day 2022.

“At Rite Foods Ltd, we are committed to reducing negative environmental impact, exchange knowledge and ideas on environmental growth while sharing expertise and experiences towards adapting to the ever-changing world,” he stated.

The Global Recycling Day 2022 is themed “Recycling fraternity,” and focuses on those who put themselves on the frontline to collect waste and recycle during the multiple lockdowns in the COVID-19 era. It is observed every year on March 18 to recognise the importance of recycling as a resource, not waste.

The day strives to urge world leaders that recycling must be a global issue and encourage people to think resourcefully and not waste when it comes to the goods around us.

Olapeju Ibekwe, Convener, Sterling One Foundation, commended Rite Foods for supporting the initiative and taking issues of environmental protection and sustainability seriously. “We must commend Rite Foods specially for being the very first sponsor to come on board this initiative to help make our environment safe and free of all forms of wastes and plastics,” she said at the event in Lagos.

Also speaking at the event, Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, urged all stakeholders to emulate Rite Foods by taking issues of environment seriously, while also imploring residents of the state to take responsibility in keeping their environment clean.

Other dignitaries present at the event included His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Oniru of Iruland, represented by the white cap Chiefs and Baales of Iruland, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment, Tunji Bello, British Deputy High Commissioner, Ben Llewellyn-Jones and officials of Lagos State environmental agencies.

Since the advent of Rite Foods Ltd, the company has been tracking and reporting its progress towards numerous set goals in aiding nationwide achievement objectives for Environmental Sustainability by focusing on cultivating a positive impact on the environment and improving its areas of operation.